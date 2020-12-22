Rite Aid No Charge COVID-19 Testing In Northeast Ohio

Rite Aid will expand the number of no charge COVID-19 testing locations in Ohio.

These locations will administer self swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists for ages 13 and over, according to a company media release.

Patients need to register online at www.riteaid.com to schedule a time slot. They are also required to provide government issued identification.

Parents or legal guardians of people under 18 who need a test must create a Baseline COVID-19 account, using the minor’s email account and must provide consent, show their government identification, and accompany their children to the appointment.

Rite Aid’s drive through testing will operate Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m

The Rite Aid testing sites in Northeast Ohio

10502 Saint Clair Ave., Cleveland

5795 State Rd, Parma

4053 South Main St., Akron

2709 Broadway Ave., Lorain

21800 Libby Rd., Maple Heights

15149 Snow Rd., Brook Park

5411 Superior Ave., Cleveland

6512 Franklin Blvd., Cleveland

10090 Chester Ave., Cleveland

3402 Clark Ave., Cleveland

2701 Market St., Youngstown

693 McCartney Rd., Youngstown

475 E. 185th St., Euclid

20405 Chagrin Blvd., Shaker Heights