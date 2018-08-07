robert redford to retire from acting

Robert Redford has a new movie coming out and he says it will probably be his last as an actor. The Old Man and The Gun is set to be released on September 28, 2018. He is expected to continue to direct films, just not act in them. I do love the The Sting, Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid, Jeremiah Johnson, Inside Daisy Clover, Brubaker, The Last Castle, and Havana, but my favorite film of his and the one I will watch over and over until my eyes are swollen shut from crying is The Way We Were. What is your favorite Robert Redford film?

