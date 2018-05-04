ROCK HALL: 2018 Induction Airs Saturday

The 2018 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, held on April 14th in Cleveland airs at 8pm this Saturday, May 5th, on HBO. Lots of editing has taken place, but also the new catagory where they honor 6 songs that have historical value and influence has been edited out completely. That's too bad because that was an amazing part of the night. There will be lots of great performances to look forward to.

The Killers. "American Girl"

The Cars. "Just What I Needed,” “My Best Friend’s Girl” and “You Might Think”

Ann Wilson and Jerry Cantrell. "Black Hole Sun"

The Moody Blues. “I’m Just a Singer (In a Rock and Roll Band),” “Nights in White Satin” and “Ride My See-Saw”

Bon Jovi. “You Give Love a Bad Name,” “When We Were Us” and “Living on a Prayer

And more.