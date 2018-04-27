Rocks Most Politically Incorrect Songs
April 27, 2018
Back in the day nobody made a big deal about some of these songs. Can you imagine if these songs came out today? Can you think of any off hand before you check out the list and videos?
On Air Now
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
28 Apr
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day Various Locations
02 May
Slats at Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Pitch Those Pills Discount Drug Mart
05 May
Slats at Northfield Park Kentucky Derby Day Northfield Park
12 May
12 May
Brit Floyd Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica