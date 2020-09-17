Six String Salute Top This Week’s Virtual Concert Picks

Six String Salute

TONIGHT, September 17th at 8PM ET/ 5PM PT

A Virtual Concert in Support of Crew Nation

Six String Salute will premiere a virtual concert to support and celebrate the touring and venue crews who are the backbone of live music and depend on shows to make a living. Bringing together guitarists and guitar-centric bands to share exclusive performances and great rock n' roll stories in support of Crew Nation.



Tonight's event will stream worldwide at 8pm ET/5pm PT, exclusively on Live Nation’s YouTube channel and the Live From Home platform, with 100% of net proceeds benefiting Crew Nation, a global relief fund for live music crews.

TUNE IN

Artists confirmed to appear include: Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Steve Vai, Tommy Shaw (Styx) with the Cleveland Youth Orchestra, Rich Robinson (The Black Crowes), Halestorm, Rik Emmett (Triumph), Joe Satriani, Joel Hoekstra (Whitesnake, TSO), and many more!



Limited edition merchandise will also be available with proceeds benefiting Crew Nation. Fans can make purchases, as well as direct donations to Crew Nation, via the event website.

Go Here https://www.sixstringsalute.com/