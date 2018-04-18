Still Alive, Year 35, The Louie Run
April 18, 2018
Louie Run 35 will feature an ALL STAR JAM with a tribute to Stan Nicholas of The Burnt River Band who has been recuperating from a stroke he suffered last year. He is doing well, and this will be an awesome way to thank him for all he's done for the biker community throughout the years. The date is May 6, 2018 at Sammy K’s in Perry, Rt. 20
Performances by
The Schwartz Brothers
Butch Armstrong
Don Schilling
Scotty Stage
Ted Riser
Robbie DeMarco
And more