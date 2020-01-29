The SuperHero Orphan Quiz
It seems that almost every superhero is an orphan, can you match up the superhero to the way their parents died?
1. Batman a.) Home planet exploded
2. Spiderman b.) Father died in prison
3. Daredevil c.) Killed by assassins
4. Wolverine d.) Killed in a grisley car accident
5.) Superman e.) Killed in a car accident that spilled radioactive goo
6.) robin f.) Both killed during World War I
7.)Captain America g.) Killed by a mugger in the street
8.) Jessica Jones h.) Killed in a plane crash
9.) Catwoman i.) Killed by the Winter Soldier
10.) Green Hornet j.) Father killed by the Mob, mother joined a convent
11.) Hawkeye k.) Killed in a botched extortion attempt
12.) Iron Man l.) Father killed by the hero in question, mother committed suicide
13.) Elektra m.) Suicide
14. Captain Marvel n.) Killed by their assistantduring an archaeological dig
CHECK YOUR ANSWERS BELOW
Answers: 1. g; 2. h; 3. j; 4. l; 5. a; 6. k; 7. f; 8. e; 9. m; 10. b; 11. d; 12. i; 13. c; 14. n