The SuperHero Orphan Quiz

It seems that almost every superhero is an orphan, can you match up the superhero to the way their parents died?

1. Batman a.) Home planet exploded

2. Spiderman b.) Father died in prison

3. Daredevil c.) Killed by assassins

4. Wolverine d.) Killed in a grisley car accident

5.) Superman e.) Killed in a car accident that spilled radioactive goo

6.) robin f.) Both killed during World War I

7.)Captain America g.) Killed by a mugger in the street

8.) Jessica Jones h.) Killed in a plane crash

9.) Catwoman i.) Killed by the Winter Soldier

10.) Green Hornet j.) Father killed by the Mob, mother joined a convent

11.) Hawkeye k.) Killed in a botched extortion attempt

12.) Iron Man l.) Father killed by the hero in question, mother committed suicide

13.) Elektra m.) Suicide

14. Captain Marvel n.) Killed by their assistantduring an archaeological dig

CHECK YOUR ANSWERS BELOW

Answers: 1. g; 2. h; 3. j; 4. l; 5. a; 6. k; 7. f; 8. e; 9. m; 10. b; 11. d; 12. i; 13. c; 14. n