Tribute To The King Of Glam Marc Bolan & T. Rex

Look for the tribute album, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, September 4th, 2020.

'AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex' Track Listing

Disc 1

1. "Children of the Revolution" - Kesha

2. "Cosmic Dancer" - Nick Cave

3. "Jeepster" - Joan Jett

4. "Scenescof" - Devendra Banhart

5. "Life’s a Gas" - Lucinda Williams

6. "Solid Gold, Easy Action" - Peaches

7. "Dawn Storm" - BØRNS

8. "Hippy Gumbo" - Beth Orton

9. "I Love to Boogie" - King Khan

10. "Beltane Walk" - Gaby Moreno

11. "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" - U2 feat. Elton John

12. "Diamond Meadows" - John Cameron Mitchell

13. "Ballrooms of Mars" - Emily Haines

Disc 2

1. "Main Man" - Father John Misty

2. "Rock On" - Perry Farrell

3. "The Street and Babe Shadow" - Elysian Fields

4. "The Leopards" - Gavin Friday

5. "Metal Guru" - Nena

6. "Teenage Dream" - Marc Almond

7. "Organ Blues" - Helga Davis

8. "Planet Queen" - Todd Rundgren

9. "Great Horse" - Jessie Harris

10. "Mambo Sun" - Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl

11. "Pilgrim’s Tale" - Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon

12. "Bang a Gong (Get It On) Reprise" - David Johansen

13."She Was Born to Be My Unicorn" / "Ride a White Swan" - Maria McKee





