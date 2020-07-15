Tribute To The King Of Glam Marc Bolan & T. Rex
Look for the tribute album, Angelheaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex, September 4th, 2020.
Check out the video of Joan Jett doing "Jeepster" here.
'AngelHeaded Hipster: The Songs of Marc Bolan and T. Rex' Track Listing
Disc 1
1. "Children of the Revolution" - Kesha
2. "Cosmic Dancer" - Nick Cave
3. "Jeepster" - Joan Jett
4. "Scenescof" - Devendra Banhart
5. "Life’s a Gas" - Lucinda Williams
6. "Solid Gold, Easy Action" - Peaches
7. "Dawn Storm" - BØRNS
8. "Hippy Gumbo" - Beth Orton
9. "I Love to Boogie" - King Khan
10. "Beltane Walk" - Gaby Moreno
11. "Bang a Gong (Get It On)" - U2 feat. Elton John
12. "Diamond Meadows" - John Cameron Mitchell
13. "Ballrooms of Mars" - Emily Haines
Disc 2
1. "Main Man" - Father John Misty
2. "Rock On" - Perry Farrell
3. "The Street and Babe Shadow" - Elysian Fields
4. "The Leopards" - Gavin Friday
5. "Metal Guru" - Nena
6. "Teenage Dream" - Marc Almond
7. "Organ Blues" - Helga Davis
8. "Planet Queen" - Todd Rundgren
9. "Great Horse" - Jessie Harris
10. "Mambo Sun" - Sean Lennon and Charlotte Kemp Muhl
11. "Pilgrim’s Tale" - Victoria Williams with Julian Lennon
12. "Bang a Gong (Get It On) Reprise" - David Johansen
13."She Was Born to Be My Unicorn" / "Ride a White Swan" - Maria McKee