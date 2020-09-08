Tricks And Treats Fall Fest Coming To Cedar Point

SANDUSKY, Ohio (Sept. 8, 2020) – As the seasons transition from summer to fall, Cedar Point will welcome guests back to the park with Tricks and Treats Fall Fest , a new daytime outdoor street festival every Saturday and Sunday beginning Sept. 12. With current COVID-19 safety protocols in place, the park has conjured up new and engaging ways to celebrate the season with Halloween décor, live entertainment, a new fall food and drink tasting around the park and of course, Cedar Point’s world-famous rides and roller coasters.

“Halloween is a special time at Cedar Point, and our guests really look forward to it,” said Jason McClure, vice president and general manager of Cedar Point. “While we all have to do things a little differently this year, Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is filled with fun activities for everyone, spectacular food, a variety of outdoor entertainment and a few tricks and treats. Our mission to make people happy continues into the fall season, and we’re committed to entertaining our fans, friends and families safely.”

A TRUE FALL FOOD FEST

Toxic Mac, Dragon’s Leg, Goblin Soup and Frankenstein’s Fries…they’re just a small sampling of the fun foods being served up with the Tricks and Treats Food Tasting. Cedar Point’s culinary team cast a scrumptious spell with 24 new fall favorite items available at select dining locations around the park. Guests can purchase a tasting card and enjoy up to six “tricks” – foods that are out of the ordinary (but still delicious), and “treats” – more recognizable and traditional food items, or a little of both. Guests can feast on everything from Vampire Chili Corn Dogs to bacon-wrapped hot dogs to pumpkin spice funnel cake and more. Tasting cards can be purchased at the park or online in advance with a special Tricks and Treats Bundle ticket that includes park admission.

On the midways, Brews and Booze Bars will be serving up specialty drinks like Hocus Pocus Punch, featuring Fanta® Orange with an essence of black cherry with gummy worm garnish; Jack-o-Lantern Juice, an apple juice concoction with pumpkin puree, apricot, vanilla and fall spices served hot or cold; I Vant to Drink Your Blood, a drink featuring Minute Maid® lemonade, peach schnapps and vodka with an injection of strawberry.

A scary variety of craft beers will also be on hand, including Yuengling Oktoberfest, Breckenridge Autumn Ale, Elysian Night Owl Pumpkin Ale, Platform Paranormal and more.

A MONSTER AMOUNT OF ACTIVITIES

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest features plenty of fun for kids and adults alike. The whole family can transform into silly creatures with a Monster Makeover. Artists will use face coverings as a palette to create not-so-scary manifestations that add to the festive feel of the event.

What fall would be complete without trick-or-treating? Kids can pick up treats at specially designed, socially distanced trick-or-treat candy stations, with some featuring mechanically driven contraptions.

Little monsters can also get crafty with mask and bracelet making, coloring stations and pumpkin decorating. Other activities for kids include the Howlin’ Hay Maze, Harvest Tractors, Tricky Corn Maze and the Tricks and Treats Challenge Course.

The Tricks and Treats Costume Contest, awarding the best Halloween looks from babies to adults, takes place several times each day. Categories for judging include babies, kids, tweens, families, teens and adults. The Costume Council will walk the park midways searching for the best dressed guests and encourage them to enter the contest.

Guests can play several themed games, including some competition with The Witch Sisters, who will be ready with a lineup of tricky challenges. For guests brave enough to try, the Trick-or-Treat Bean Challenge will have them facing off in a jellybean tasting extravaganza, with some interesting flavors to identify. In the QR Lost Candy Bag Quest, guests can use their phones to scan QR codes and join an adventure together.

SHOWS TO RAISE THE SPIRITS

From dance parties to live music, the entertainment lineup at Tricks and Treats Fall Fest is thoroughly thrilling.

Classic Halloween monsters come to life in Monster Mash-Up with The Shrieks Band; ghouls and goblins can dance the day away at the DJ Dr. Scream Dance Party; a twisted trio of witches will demonstrate their magical abilities at The Witch Sisters’ Spellcasting Ceremony; The Fangtastics welcome all to feast on the sounds of the season; and the You’re Too Old to Trick-or-Treat Game Show for adults may finally answer an age-old question.

All shows will take place at outdoor venues throughout the park, including the Celebration Plaza stage near Iron Dragon.

2021 SEASON PASSES ON SALE

The best value for a visit to Cedar Point this fall is a 2021 Cedar Point Gold Pass, now available at the lowest price of the year. Cedar Point Gold Passes include admission and parking for Tricks and Treats Fall Fest, in-park discounts, admission to Cedar Point Shores Waterpark in 2021 and more.

Tricks and Treats Fall Fest runs every Saturday and Sunday from 12 to 8 p.m., Sept. 12 through Nov. 1. For complete event information, including a full listing of live shows, attractions, activities, food and ride availability, or to purchase special ticket and overnight packages, visit cedarpoint.com