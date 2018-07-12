U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Cleveland Division Celebrates 50 Years

Cleveland, OH -- July 11, 2018 -- On July 14, the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps Cleveland Division is celebrating its 50th Anniversary. It is one of the few divisions in the country to reach the 50 year mark.

The division will be celebrating with a 50th Anniversary Ball, July 14, 2018 with a meet and greet 6 p.m. at the Patrician in Eastlake, Ohio, followed by a dinner at 7 p.m.

“It’s really a rare achievement to have a division with such long standing in a community,” said Lieutenant Commander Maria Woyma. “Our cadets now have the distinction of wearing a 50 year pin that few other sea cadets in the country have.”

Since 1968 the Cleveland Division of the U.S. Naval Sea Cadet Corps has trained young cadets with the nations armed services. The division teaches fundamental skills to young people under the age of 18 who are considering military careers.

“Cadets become trained in maritime duties and they also can explore various disciplines, whether they want to be airmen, seamen or pursue engineering, medicine, music or other areas. No matter what they choose to do, we work with them to teach critical life skills, such as critical thinking, discipline, leadership, professionalism, confidence and teamwork,” Woyma said.

The division’s mission, to bring out the very best in our young people, hasn’t changed in half a century. For more information on the Cleveland Division, visit the website at www.nscccleveland.org