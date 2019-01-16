All Kinds Of Strawberry And Chocolate Combinations

Valentine's Day falls on a Thursday this year. It'll be too early to celebrate the weekend before and well, nobody wants to celebrate the weekend after. Stay home, save some money. Cook dinner for your sweetheart and bake! Yes, bake. I have a slew of chocolate and strawberry confections, and the recipes. These mouth watering desserts will really show your lover just how much you care. Start early and plan for your romantic night.

Here are 24 Valentine's Day desserts sure to please.