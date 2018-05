I have a girl crush on Joanna Gaines, what can't this woman do? When I am watching "Fixer Upper" with Joanna and her husband Chip it always seems like whenever Joanna is talking to her clients in her farmhouse at the bar, she always has a cake or something under the glass holder or a plate of cookies on the bar. Now you can make the very same chocolate chip cookies, with get this, half the butter you normally use and you'll get a chewy cookie.

Get Joanna's cookie recipe here