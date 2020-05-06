Whitesnake's David Coverdale Hints At Potential Retirement

David Coverdale had to cancel a summer tour with Sammy Hagar and Night Ranger in order to have surgery on a bilateral inguinal hernia. In a recent conversation with a Detroit radio station, Coverdale said that he's thinking about ending his touring career.

He said about the current pandemic, "I have a feeling it's gonna take a little while to get things back to what we knew before. I have to get surgery and get up and running. "I'm 68 now. So I think 69 would be appropriate for Whitesnake's lead singer to retire, wouldn't you?"