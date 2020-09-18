Win A Virtual Visit From George Thorogood

George Thorogood partnered with the T.J. Martel Foundation to establish the Marla Thorogood Memorial Fund for Ovarian Cancer Research. The fund was created in honor of his late wife, Marla, who lost her battle to ovarian cancer in 2019.

Last month, Thorogood and his daughter, Rio, designed new Destroyers t-shirts – all proceeds from which go directly to the fund. Now, the artist is giving fans the chance to show off their support of the cause (and their love of The Destroyers).

During the month of September, fans who purchase the new t-shirt can post a photo of themselves wearing it to Instagram or Facebook and include the following hashtags: #marlathorogoodmemorialfund, #georgethorogood, #tjmartellfoundation, and #ovariancancerawareness.

They’ll be automatically entered to win a virtual, one-on-one meeting with Thorogood, which will include a special acoustic performance and a Q&A session.

Go here to get full details

