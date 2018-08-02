Amusement Park Bigger Than Disneyland Coming to Ohio

Ohio is already home to the world famous Cedar Point, as well as Kings Island. The two amusement parks are some of the most popular in the country, and now developers are about to break ground on a new amusement park outside of Columbus, Ohio.

Planet Oasis is a $2 billion, 350-acre theme park off I-71 in Delaware County, Ohio and is slated to open a first phase in 2019.

"Planet Oasis is located in Ohio because it's the center of the universe," said David Glimcher, the park's president in the press release video you can watch below:

Video of Planet Oasis Press Release Video

Planet Oasis will have great combination of attractions and activities including roller coasters, indoor skydiving and surfing, virtual reality, a sky wheel Ferris wheel that's 25-stories high, sand beaches, world-class snowboarding events, BMX racing, a skate park, a salt water lake, retail outlets, a Medieval Times, an ESports team and 30,000-square-foot gaming arena, a butterfly museum and much more!