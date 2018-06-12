Poison & Cheap Trick Set-List

Poison is bringing their Nothin' But A Good Time tour to Blossom Music Center on June 12th with Cheap Trick. Here's a sneak-peek at what their setlists might look like:

CHEAP TRICK:

Hello There

You Got It Going On

California Man

Long Time Coming

If You Want My Love

The Summer Looks Good on You

Magical Mystery Tour

Getting Better

Bass Solo

I'm Waiting for the Man

The Flame

I Want You to Want Me

Dream Police

Surrender

POISON: