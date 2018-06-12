Poison Set-List Sneak Peek

Poison is bringing their Nothin' But A Good Time tour to Blossom Music Center on June 12th. Here's a sneak-peek at what their setlist might look like:

Look What the Cat Dragged In

I Want Action

Ride the Wind

Talk Dirty to Me

Something to Believe In

Your Mama Don't Dance

C.C. DeVille Guitar Solo

Fallen Angel

Unskinny Bop

Rikki Rockett Drum Solo

Bobby Dall Bass Solo

Every Rose Has Its Thorn

Nothin' but a Good Time

Rock and Roll All Nite