Poison Set-List Sneak Peek

June 12, 2018
Features

Poison is bringing their Nothin' But A Good Time tour to Blossom Music Center on June 12th. Here's a sneak-peek at what their setlist might look like:

  • Look What the Cat Dragged In
  • I Want Action
  • Ride the Wind
  • Talk Dirty to Me
  • Something to Believe In
  • Your Mama Don't Dance
  • C.C. DeVille Guitar Solo
  • Fallen Angel
  • Unskinny Bop
  • Rikki Rockett Drum Solo
  • Bobby Dall Bass Solo
  • Every Rose Has Its Thorn
  • Nothin' but a Good Time
  • Rock and Roll All Nite
poison
Cheap Trick
Bret Michaels
setlist