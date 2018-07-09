Pretenders Hard Rock Rocksino Concert Cancelled
July 9, 2018
Categories:
The Pretenders concert scheduled for July 7th at Hard Rock Rocksino Northfield Park has been cancelled.
Ticket refunds can be made at original point of purchase.
Tags:
Daily Schedule
Upcoming Events
10 Jul
Foreigner Blossom Music Center
11 Jul
Slats at Northeast Ohio Regional Sewer District Pitch Those Pills Discount Drug Mart
12 Jul
Entercom Free Lunch at Public Square Public Square
13 Jul
17th Annual Lingenfelter Blue Suede Cruise Summit Motorsports Park
14 Jul
Parrot Head Run Margaritaville Cleveland