The Daily Cut: Queen + David Bowie "Under Pressure"

Video of Queen &amp; David Bowie - Under Pressure

On this day in '81, Queen and David Bowie released "Under Pressure."

ALBUM: Hot Space

YEAR: '81

WRITERS: David Bowie, Freddie Mercury, John Deacan, Roger Taylor, Brian May

LYRICS: Pressure pushing down on me Pressing down on you, no man ask for Under pressure that burns a building down Splits a family in two Puts people on streets It's the terror of knowing What this world is about Watching some good friends Screaming, "Let me out!" Tomorrow gets me higher Pressure on people - people on streets Chippin' around, kick my brains 'round the floor These are the days - it never rains but it pours People on streets - people on streets It's the terror of knowing What this world is about Watching some good friends Screaming, "Let me out!" Tomorrow gets me higher, higher, higher... Pressure on people - people on streets Turned away from it all like a blind man Sat on a fence but it don't work Keep coming up with love but it's so slashed and torn Why, why, why? Love Insanity laughs under pressure we're cracking Can't we give ourselves one more chance? Why can't we give love that one more chance? Why can't we give love, give love, give love, give love, give love, give love, give love, give love?.. 'Cause love's such an old-fashioned word And love dares you to care for The people on the edge of the night And love dares you to change our way of Caring about ourselves This is our last dance This is our last dance This is ourselves Under pressure Under pressure Pressure