Quicken Loans Arena to be renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – The home of the Cleveland Cavaliers and Monsters is getting a facelift, and a new name.

When the arena downtown re-opens in the fall it will no longer be The Q or Quicken Loans Arena. Instead, the building will be renamed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse multiple sources confirmed to 92.3 The Fan Monday night.

Kevin Kleps of Crains Cleveland first reported the news.

A formal announcement featuring Cavs owner Dan Gilbert, Quicken Loans CEO Jay Farner, mayor Frank Jackson, Cuyahoga County Executive Armond Budish, Cavaliers and Quicken Loans Arena CEO Len Komoroski and general manager Koby Altman will take place at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday.

Rocket Mortgage is a product of Quicken Loans, the company founded by Gilbert.

The Quicken Loans Arena signage was recently removed from the building as renovations, which will be completed in September, continue.

The arena, which opened in 1994 was originally named Gund Arena, after former Cavaliers owner Gordon Gund, who moved the team downtown from the suburban Richfield Coliseum. The building was renamed Quicken Loans Arena by Gilbert shortly after he purchased the team from Gund in 2005.

The price tag on the transformation is $185 million with Gilbert covering $115 million of the cost. The remaining $70 million is coming from the county.

On May 15 the building will shut down for the summer so that the concourses, lighting, concession stands, flooring and restrooms can all be redone in time for mid-September.

Last October the Cavs unveiled completely renovated suites as well as four new clubs – the Huntington Legends Club on the north end, Westfield Champions Club on the south end as well as the Chairmans Club (which replaced the Lexus Lounge), and the Bacardi Ocho Signature Lounge across from the new Cavs locker room with views for fans to watch players enter and exit the floor.

Next season a fifth space will open in Loudville, which is currently covered by a curtain during construction.

The Cavs locker room, training room, weight room and family lounge were all rebuilt, a hydrotherapy room was added, and the other locker rooms received a facelift last summer.

The most notable change to the arena is taking place on the north side of the building with the installation of a massive glass curtain wall, which will feature a custom LED lighting system to provide additional ambiance both inside and outside of the building.

The south side of the arena has been extended as well and a new entrance was unveiled in March.

The additions will add nearly 52,000 square feet of space to the building providing fans with quicker access into the arena as well as gathering spaces relieving congestion on the concourses.