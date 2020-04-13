The Faces, Re-Visited

by Ted Kowalski, WNCX contributor

So here we are. Staying at home. Avoiding the news channels. No sports - and that’s brutal. And streaming movies and TB series? I’m done. Back in simpler times, music was the only entertainment I really wanted or needed. You know what? I think it’s time to let my fingers do some walkin’ through my music collection at home. Do some musical exploring. Put on some music that I haven’t listened to in a long while.

When’s the last time you listened to The Faces? That band with Rod Stewart, Ron Wood, Ronnie Lane, Ian Mclagan, and Kenney Jones. A couple of those guys were in the Jeff Beck Group, and the others were from the Small Faces. Variations of this line-up played on the first four solo albums from Rod Stewart. Including the masterpiece EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY.

I’m not here to rip on Mr. Stewart. There’s been some cringe-worthy song choices over the years. “Do Ya Think I’m Sexy” comes to mind. “Tonight’s the Night” sounds especially creepy in these post #MeToo days. But, you know the deal with Rod Stewart. The guy’s got an amazing voice, his touring bands are always tight, and he chooses great cover songs to record.

It’s not easy being a solo superstar, while maintaining a role as band member. It’s like trying to work two full time jobs. One of the two has to give,at some point. But for a few years in the early to mid-70s, Rod Stewart was releasing amazing solo albums, and at the same time releasing exciting, playful music as a member of The Faces.

There’s a theory that Rod’s management kept the best recordings of The Faces for Stewart solo releases during this period. Maybe. But there is plenty of enjoyable Faces music too. Pour yourself a tall one, and let’s dive in.

FIRST STEP is the first Faces release. A British bluesy/folksy sound dominates. If you enjoy the sound of the 2nd half of Led Zeppelin 3, you’ll like this album, especially “Wicked Messenger,” and “Around the Plynth.” “Three Button Hand-Me Down” has that great storytelling and slightly sloppy, but just about perfect ensemble playing that I want, when I listen to Rod Stewart/The Faces. “Stone” is a Ronnie Lane song - a favorite of many.

LONG PLAYER is the second one from the Faces. The differing styles of the Small Faces (Ronnie, Ian and Kenney), and the Jeff Beck Group (Rod and Ron) have melded together nicely here. This is a band really starting to click on stage, and a band able to translate some of that dynamic to the recording studio. “Bad ‘n’ Ruin,” “Had Me A Real Good Time,” ”Tell Everyone,” ”Sweet Lady Mary.” All of these tracks have that wonderful mix - that blend of folk, blues and rock. If you like “Mandolin Wind,” you’ll feel right at home here. Add in “I Feel So Good,” and a scorching version of Paul McCartney’s “Maybe I’m Amazed” and you have some fine summer afternoon porch listening awaiting you.

A NOD IS AS GOOD AS A WINK is album number three from The Faces. A favorite of many. This is like a soundtrack to one hell of a Saturday night party. “Miss Judy’s Farm,” “Too Bad,” a great version of the Chuck Berry standard “Memphis,” ”That’s All You Need,” the hit single “Stay With Me.” Ronnie Lane adds the gem “You’re So Rude.” Air piano players rejoice! If you’re a fan of EVERY PICTURE TELLS A STORY, you’ll love this one, too. Often The Faces are “out Stones-ing” the Rolling Stones here. This during the STICKY FINGERS/EXILE era. Faces concerts from this era are remembered very fondly, indeed. Black Crowes, Drive-By Truckers, Gov’t Mule. You can hear what excited those bands in these songs.

OOH LA LA is the last of The Faces studio albums to feature Rod Stewart. The singer, and the band sound a little tired here. Constant touring has taken a toll on the playing, and the songwriting. And relationships in the band had changed dramatically. Rod was mostly out the door, headed to Los Angeles and his solo career; and Ron Wood was starting to spend his free time with the Rolling Stones. All of that jet-setting leaves the band unable to drop into that patented Faces groove quite as easily anymore. Still, there is some fun playing here. “Silicone Grown,” “Cindy Incidentally,” and ”Borstal Boys” are just fine. And the 2nd half belongs to Ronnie Lane, with “Just Another Honky,” ”If I’m On The Late Side,” and the wonderful “Ooh La La.” Not a terrible album by any means. Focus seems missing here.

