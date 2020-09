WNCX Rockout Toward Kickoff

Keep it locked on 98.5 WNCX all week long as we Rockout Toward Kickoff…powered by Dos Equis…Always reminding you to drink responsibly! Right here on your Rockin’ Home for Cleveland Browns Football…98.5 WNCX - Cleveland’s Classic Rock!

2020 Regular Season Schedule

Week Date Opponent Time

1 Sunday, September 13 at Baltimore 1:00pm

2 Thursday, September 17 vs Cincinnati 8:20pm

3 Sunday, September 27 vs Washington 1:00pm

4 Sunday, October 4 at Dallas 1:00pm

5 Sunday, October 11 vs Indianapolis 4:25pm

6 Sunday, October 18 at Pittsburgh 1:00pm

7 Sunday, October 25 at Cincinnati 1:00pm

8 Sunday, November 1 vs Los Angeles Raiders 1:00pm

9 Sunday, November 8 BYE WEEK

10 Sunday, November 15 vs Houston 1:00pm

11 Sunday, November 22 vs Philadelphia 1:00pm

12 Sunday, November 29 at Jacksonville 1:00pm

16 Sunday, December 6 at Tennessee 1:00pm

14 Monday, December 14 vs Baltimore 8:15pm

15 Sunday, December 20 at New York Giants 1:00pm

16 December 26 or 27 at New York Jets TBD

17 Sunday, January 3 at Pittsburgh 1:00pm