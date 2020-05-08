Ohio Plans To Re-Open Bars, Restaurants, And Salons May 15th
Here are the details you need to know
May 8, 2020
Outside dining will be allowed in Ohio starting on May 15th, while inside dining will be allowed to start on May 21st. In addition, salons and barber shops will be allowed to open on May 15th, as well.
Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the re-opening plans on Thursday. DeWine said he consulted with business owners across the state before rolling out the plans.
Here are the guidelines for bars and restaurants:
- 6 feet or physical barrier between guests
- Parties must be 10 or less
- Many employees will wear masks with some exceptions
- Guest mask use at owner’s discretion
- Increase frequency of sanitizing
- No self-service stations (buffets, etc.)
- No congregate areas
Businesses also have some additional suggested guidelines, which you can read here.
The biggest changes people will likely notice is simply a change in floorplans for social distancing.
The state offered guidelines for businesses to make work in their own unique spaces, instead of hard and fast rules like capacity limits.