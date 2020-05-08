Ohio Plans To Re-Open Bars, Restaurants, And Salons May 15th

Outside dining will be allowed in Ohio starting on May 15th, while inside dining will be allowed to start on May 21st. In addition, salons and barber shops will be allowed to open on May 15th, as well.

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced the re-opening plans on Thursday. DeWine said he consulted with business owners across the state before rolling out the plans.

Here are the guidelines for bars and restaurants:

6 feet or physical barrier between guests

Parties must be 10 or less

Many employees will wear masks with some exceptions

Guest mask use at owner’s discretion

Increase frequency of sanitizing

No self-service stations (buffets, etc.)

No congregate areas

Businesses also have some additional suggested guidelines, which you can read here.

According to Fox 8 ...

The biggest changes people will likely notice is simply a change in floorplans for social distancing.

The state offered guidelines for businesses to make work in their own unique spaces, instead of hard and fast rules like capacity limits.