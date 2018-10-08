Rashard Higgins week-to-week with sprained MCL

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Browns receiver Rashard Higgins is week-to-week after tests revealed a sprained MCL head coach Hue Jackson said Monday.

An MRI revealed the sprain, but surgery will not be required.

Higgins suffered the injury during Sunday’s 12-9 overtime victory over the Baltimore Ravens to remain unbeaten at home and improve to 2-2-1 on the season.

Higgins caught three of four targets for 66 yards, including the only touchdown in the game – a 19-yard catch with 40 seconds remaining in the first half.

Through five games, Higgins ranks second on the team with 244 receiving yards and third with 16 receptions.

Jackson feels the Browns might not need to go out and add a receiver because they could have or need to find an internal solution because, "it's just hard to find those guys at this time to come in and contribute."

Jackson also said there have been no conversation with general manager John Dorsey to sign free agent receiver Dez Bryant.