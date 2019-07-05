play ball park

City of Cleveland, MLB, Sports Commission and the Indians Offer Reduced Priced Tickets to Play Ball Park

July 5, 2019
Entertainment
The City of Cleveland, Major League Baseball, the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission and the Cleveland Indians have offered reduced priced tickets for today, July 5, 2019 at $5 and a $10 per day offer for Sunday, Monday or Tuesday.

The regular admission price is $25.

The details for these offers are provided in the links below:

  • The $5 Friday ticket offer is good for today only. Find the details in the link here.
  • The $10 ticket offer is good for Sunday, Monday or Tuesday. The links for each day’s offer is below (one separate link for each day).
