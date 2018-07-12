Reasons You Can't Miss The 98.5 WNCX Road Rally

We are absolutely thrilled to be hosting the second annual 98.5 WNCX Road Rally with our friends from the Cleveland Metroparks and Stinger-Harley Davidson.

During last year's event, we met hundreds of amazing listeners whose passion for Cleveland, rock music and motorcycles left us speechless... and that's saying a lot seeing as we talk for a living. Now we're just two days away from the second Road Rally and we all went above and beyond to make sure we repay our riders for the great time last year.

It's about the journey AND the destinations. Our planned routes will be taking riders through the ins-and-outs of the Cleveland Metroparks' most beautiful roads, parks and more. Between the visits at places like Squire's Castle an Hinckley Lake, the journey will take riders to see the lush greenery and scenic nature they may not have otherwise experienced.

We're taking exploring to a whole new level. Sure, anyone can get from point A to point B by typing in an address on a GPS, but how many of those people can say they really explored everything in between? Harley riders can download this ride planner app on their smartphones to be directed through the Road Rally's specific routes. For those plan-ahead types of riders, we've published a turn-by-turn guide ahead of the event.

You never know who you might see. Your favorite WNCX hosts including Slats, Bill Louis, Michael Stanley AND Paula Balish will be making surprise visits at the various stops along the way.

It's all for a good PAWS (see what we did there?). Proceeds made from the Road Rally will benefit the Cleveland Metroparks K-9 Unit and their rangers... aka all those sweet pups whose lives are dedicated to making sure we're safe each and every day.

