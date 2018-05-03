Ric Ocasek & Paulina Porizkova Have Split Up

Some heart-breaking news comin' from one of the Rock Hall's newest inductees. Ric Ocasek and Paulina Porizkova are seperating after nearly 30 years of marriage.

The Cars frontman and the former supermodel met back in '84 while filming the video for "Drive" and married five years later.

We just saw the pair last month at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony here in Cleveland and they did look genuinely happy to be together. However, according to Porizkova's Instagram, the two have been split for almost a year.