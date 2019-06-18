Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates the All-Star Game with Special Events and Performances

View Exclusive Rock n’ Baseball Artifacts, Rock Out to Free Live Performances by The Baseball Project, Make Your Own Tunes and more!

CLEVELAND (JUNE 18, 2019) – The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Celebrates All-Star Week with a jam-packed schedule of baseball-themed events for fans of all ages. Check rockhall.com/visit for special MLB week museum hours.

Monday, July 1 – The Garage Opening: Don’t miss your chance to rock with the Rock Hall’s newest and most hands-on exhibit. Occupying Level 2 of the museum, The Garage features 12 instrument stations complete with beginner-friendly video instruction, a lounging area for classes and demos, and a jam session recording room. Visitors will also have the opportunity to create their own band logos and merch. Iconic guitars from all eras in rock history will be on display in the exhibit.

Friday, July 5, 2019 – Wednesday, July 10 – Special from the Vault Screenings: For a limited time, as part of general admission fans can view special screenings of uncut Induction Ceremony reels and historic celebrations. Films will show in the Foster Theater. In the spirit of “Rocket Man,” Elton John’s Induction will be featured along with those of Rush, Pearl Jam and Queen. The Motown 60 Year Celebration will also air. Film schedule and screening times will vary each day and be updated on the museum schedule

Friday, July 5, 2019 – Wednesday, July 10 – In-Museum Programming:

Stories of Rock - Stop by a Stories of Rock presentation, held by our Rock Hall experts. Learn about your favorite sounds and artists in our exhibits, or even compete to win a prize during one of our pop-up game shows. All programs last approximately 15 minutes, are FREE with Museum admission, and space is available on a first-come, first-served basis.

Woodstock at 50 (11:00 am, Woodstock at 50 Exhibit, Level 0) - Celebrate the 50th anniversary of the legendary music and arts festival and show off your Woodstock knowledge! Prizes will be awarded to winners!

Rock n' Baseball (12:00 pm, Shine a Light Exhibit, Level 0) - Learn about the connections between music and baseball, view exclusive baseball themed artifacts, and compete in trivia to win Rock Hall prizes.

Who's In: The Induction Process (1:00 pm, Right Here, Right Now Exhibit, Level 0) - Who would you choose to be in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame? This fun, interactive program breaks down the Induction process – from nomination to voting to induction.

Inductee Trivia (2:00 pm, Hall of Fame Signature Gallery, Level 3) - Think you know your Rock Hall Inductees? Stop by our Rock Hall trivia show and prove it! Prizes will be awarded to winners!

House Music Mixtape Playlist - The "Take Me Out to The Ball Game" MLB SoundCloud Remix winner will rock the museum speakers, along with the most popular walk up songs in baseball and classic baseball-themed rock anthems.

Friday, July 5 – Tuesday, July 9 – Play Ball Park: Visit the World’s Largest Interactive Baseball Theme Park coming to Cleveland in celebration of All-Star Week. Play Ball Park will occupy the Huntington Convention center July 5-9. Outdoor activities are free to all fans, while discounted tickets are available for indoor activities. Tickets are discounted to $15 with the promo code RRHOF at AllStarGame.com. Five dollars of the admission price will go to the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame educational programs, which benefit tens of thousands of students per year.

Sunday, July 7 – Tuesday, July 9: The Baseball Project Live Performance:

Inductees and R.E.M. members Peter Buck and Mike Mills take the Rock Hall Stages in a series of special performances by The Baseball Project. What began in 2007 as a way for a couple of fans to pay music tribute to our national pastime has now blossomed into a full-fledged and much-loved band in its own right, whose following and creativity has steadily grown with each release and tour. To date, the supergroup has released three proper albums, a fourth of topical songs (written and posted monthly for a year on espn.com), as well as a live EP and 45. Performances take place from 12:00-2:00 pm on Sunday on the Klipsch Audio Stage and both 1:00-1:45 and 3:00-3:45 pm on Monday and Tuesday on the plaza.