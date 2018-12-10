Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame To Announce 2019 Inductees This Thursday

Coming later this week, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame will announce its 2019 Inductees on Thursday, December 13, 2018 at 8 a.m.!

You can watch the announcement live on the Rock Hall’s Facebook, Twitter and YouTube pages. We'll break the news as it happens right here on WNCX.com.

Back in October, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame announced the nominees for possible induction in 2019. In alphabetical order:

The Cure

Def Leppard

Devo

Janet Jackson

Kraftwerk

LL Cool J

MC5

Stevie Nicks

John Prine

Radiohead

Rage Against the Machine

Roxy Music

Rufus and Chaka Kahn

Todd Rundgren

The Zombies

The 34th Annual Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony, presented by Klipsch Audio, will take place on Friday, March 29, 2019 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

