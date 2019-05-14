Rodney Harrison says Odell Beckham Jr. should "shut up and play"

Daryl Ruiter-Cleveland, OH (92.3 The Fan) – Odell Beckham Jr. has yet to put on a Browns uniform, but he’s already become a lightning rod for criticism and hot takes.

Beckham has set the bar at the highest levels for the Browns, who aim to rid themselves of the laughingstock label they’ve carried since returning to the NFL in 1999 this season following a 7-8-1 2018 season – their best finish n 11 years.

Last week in an interview with GQ Magazine for the Met Gala, Beckham said his goal was to, “bring as many championships there as possible, turning [the Browns] into the new Patriots.”

That comment generated criticism from every corner of the sports media landscape, including from former Patriot and current Sunday Night Football in America analyst Rodney Harrison, who blasted Beckham in an appearance on the Zach Gelb Show on CBS Sports Radio.

“I think the first thing they have to do is if they want to be like the Patriots, they have to shut up,” Harrison told Gelb. “You don’t need Odell Beckham talking, talking about he’s trying to be like the Patriots. Just shut up and play, okay?”

Harrison is not all aboard the Browns hype train either.

“You’re a great individual player. That’s what they have,” Harrison continued. “They have a lot of great individual players. It takes time to build chemistry, to build trust, to build that camaraderie.”

Harrison compared this year’s Browns to the 2011 Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘dream team’ that had a ton of talent but finished a disappointing 8-8.

“People think that individual talent [wins], no. This is the ultimate team sport,” Harrison said. “You need guys to learn and to trust one another and to be able to have that camaraderie. When you don’t have it it’s very difficult to win.

“I do believe that the Cleveland Browns will be that team that’s 8-8 and 9-7. I don’t see them as a 10-6 team. I think this division has gotten a lot better as well.”