The Greatest Songwriters Of All Time

"The 100 Greatest Songwriters of All Time" is an extensive list that was published by our friends at Rolling Stone just a few years ago. They put the heads of music critics together in hopes that they'd narrow down the thousands of talented writers down to a list of only 100. That couldn't have been an easy task.

While the list predominantly features American and English rock songwriters, there are also quite a few additions that may come as a shock. Taylor Swift somehow made the cut, coming in at 97, just two spots behind The Bee Gees. Eminem, while a seasoned rapper, came in late at 91, with Sam Cooke somehow just five spots ahead. Unfortunately artists like Kanye West and R. Kelly made the list, but luckily they didn't come close to the top 50.

Since we're talking about disappointments, Tom Petty didn't even make the top 50, as he came in at 59, just a few spots behind Madonna, Kurt Cobain and even Stevie Nicks.

Perhaps the biggest shock, at least to me, was that Billy Joel came in at 50. I was nervous to scroll any further since, well, what the heck is going on?

Don Henley and Glenn Frey as a duo came in at 49 and, in another giant shock, Elton John and Bernie Taupin at just 48. The top 25, while impressive, doesn't even contain artists like Michael Jackson or David Bowie. Hmm.

Anyway, the top ten is somewhat agreeable, though I may have done some switching. Here it is:

Stevie Wonder

Joni Mitchell

Paul Simon

Carole King/Gerry Goffin

Mick Jagger/Keith Richards

Smokey Robinson

Chuck Berry

John Lennon

Paul McCartney

Bob Dylan

Click HERE for the full list of their version of the top 100 songwriters of all time. What do you think? How would you have ranked them? Who would be in your top 10?