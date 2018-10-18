The Daily Cut: Rolling Stones "It's Only Rock N Roll"

Video of The Rolling Stones - It&#039;s Only Rock &#039;N&#039; Roll (But I Like It) - OFFICIAL PROMO

On this day in 1974, The Rolling Stones released 'It's Only Rock 'n Roll.' It was the last Rolling Stones album for guitarist Mick Taylor and the songwriting and recording of the album's title track had a connection to Taylor's eventual replacement, Ronnie Wood. The album also marked the 10th anniversary since the release of the band's debut album, The Rolling Stones.

ALBUM: It's Only Rock 'n Roll

YEAR: 1974

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

LYRICS: If I could stick my pen in my heart And spill it all over the stage Would it satisfy ya, would it slide on by ya Would you think the boy is strange? Ain't he strange? If I could win ya, if I could sing ya A love song so divine Would it be enough for your cheating heart If I broke down and cried? If I cried? I said I know it's only rock 'n roll but I like it I know it's only rock 'n roll but I like it, like it, yes, I do Oh, well, I like it, I like it, I like it I said can't you see that this old boy has been a lonely? If I could stick a knife in my heart Suicide right on stage Would it be enough for your teenage lust Would it help to ease the pain? Ease your brain? If I could dig down deep in my heart Feelings would flood on the page Would it satisfy ya, would it slide on by ya Would ya think the boy's insane? He's insane I said I know it's only rock 'n roll but I like it I said I know it's only rock'n roll but I like it, like it, yes, I do Oh, well, I like it, I like it, I like it I said can't you see that this old boy has been a lonely? And do ya think that you're the only girl around? I bet you think that you're the only woman in town I said I know it's only rock 'n roll but I like it I said I know it's only rock 'n roll but I like it I said I know it's only rock 'n roll but I like it, like it, yes, I do Oh, well, I like it, I like it. I like it...