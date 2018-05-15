Royal Wedding: How To Watch Prince Harry & Meghan Markle Tie The Knot
May 15, 2018
The day we've been waiting for is finally (almost) here! Coverage begins on most networks beginning at 5am our time on Saturday with the ceremony starting promptly at 7am. Remember, they're a few hours ahead of us so, no, Ms. Markle didn't have to get up super early to get ready.
- ABC - Robin Roberts and David Muir will have coverage on “Good Morning America” beginning at 5am ET.
- BBC America - will livestream the event here. You can sign in with the subscription to your cable or satellite provider.
- CBS - Live coverage begins at 4am ET with hosts Gayle King and Kevin Frazier. Tina Brown will join in later for commentary. They’re also airing the “Royal Romance: The Marriage of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle” special at 8pm ET.
- E! - Giuliana Rancic, Brad Goreski, Sarah-Jane Crawfordand Melanie Bromley will host “E! Live From The Royal Wedding” from 5am to 10am ET.
- Fox News - Chief news anchor Shepard Smith and “America’s Newsroom” anchor Sandra Smith will be live from St. George’s Chapel beginning at 6am ET.
- HBO - Will Ferrell and Molly Shannon will reprise their roles as Cord Hosenbeck and Tish Cattigan to host live coverage beginning at 7:30am ET.
- NBC - “Today’s” Savannah Guthrie and Hoda Kotb will broadcast from Windsor at 4:30am ET.
- PBS - “The Royal Wedding: Prince Harry & Meghan Markle” will be live at 4:15am ET with Meredith Vieira, Matt Baker and Anita Rani.
- TLC - Live coverage begins at 5am ET with the premiere of “Royal Wedding Revealed” after the ceremony at 10am. Commentary will come from Randy Fenoli, Lori Allen, Monte Durham, George Kotsiopoulos and Hayley Paige.