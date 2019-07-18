12 Really Sad Facts Because Life Is About Balance

The Curiosity Rover sings happy birthday to itself every year on Mars. You guys... he is all alone (maybe??) in space and celebrates his birthday by himself. You know all those stories online about kids not showing up to classmates' birthday parties that are like, SO sad? It's like that literally times infinity. I'm not crying, you're crying. Pluto didn't even get to make ONE whole orbit of the sun in the time between its discovery and its demotion (1930-2006). Not even ONE. Poor Pluto :( There is a whale referred to as "the loneliest whale in the world" because it sings in a different frequency than other whales, meaning he can hear what other whales are saying but they can't hear him back. That sounds like an actual nightmare I had once, minus the whole being a whale thing. I want to be your friend, buddy!!! Bees get depressed. Just like us! #savethebees There are more fake flamingos in the world than real flamingos. WHAT?! You all act like you just ~love~ flamingos but DO YOU REALLY?! Sloths mistakenly grab their arms instead of the branches of a tree and fall to their deaths. I have no words for this one. That fresh-cut grass smell that even candles are created after is actually a distress signal because the grass is going through some serious trauma. CAN WE AGREE TO STOP DOING YARDWORK LIKE OH MY GOSH? Scientists accidentally killed the world's oldest animal when they discovered it in 2006. Saddest OOPS ever. Butterflies are cannibals. Just think about that. A bear fought in the Polish army during WWII. WHY DID THEY MAKE HIM DO THAT?!?!? There are about half as many pet tigers living in Texas as there are in the wild. FREE THEM, YOU JERKS!!! A group of monkeys escaped a research facility by using a tree to catapult themselves over a 17-foot electric fence. LEAVE THE ANIMALS ALONE, PEOPLE! My inner-rage increased as this list grew, obviously.