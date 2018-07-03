Rockin' 4th Of July Playlist
Crack open a cold one and enjoy these tunes!
No matter your stance on the current state of the country, there's one thing we can all agree on: we've birthed some damn good musicians. Here is a list of some of our favorite songs about the good ol' US of A for your listening pleasure. Crack open a cold one and enjoy!
"American Girl" Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers
"Born in the U.S.A." Bruce Springsteen
"R.O.C.K. in the USA" John Mellencamp
“The Heart of Rock & Roll” Huey Lewis and the News
"We're an American Band" Grand Funk Railroad
"Living in the U.S.A." Steve Miller Band
“American Pie” Don McLean
"Rockin' in the U.S.A." Kiss
"Pink Houses" John Cougar Mellencamp
"Remember the Heroes" Sammy Hagar
Honorable mention:
"Philadelphia Freedom" Elton John