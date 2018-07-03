Rockin' 4th Of July Playlist

No matter your stance on the current state of the country, there's one thing we can all agree on: we've birthed some damn good musicians. Here is a list of some of our favorite songs about the good ol' US of A for your listening pleasure. Crack open a cold one and enjoy!

"American Girl" Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers

Video of American Girl performed by Tom Petty

"Born in the U.S.A." Bruce Springsteen

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Born in the U.S.A.

"R.O.C.K. in the USA" John Mellencamp

Video of John Mellencamp - R.O.C.K. In The U.S.A. (A Salute To 60&#039;s Rock)

“The Heart of Rock & Roll” Huey Lewis and the News

Video of Huey Lewis And The News - The Heart Of Rock &amp; Roll

"We're an American Band" Grand Funk Railroad

Video of Grand Funk Railroad - We&#039;re an American Band

"Living in the U.S.A." Steve Miller Band

Video of Living In The U.S.A.-Steve Miller Band-1968

“American Pie” Don McLean

Video of Don McLean- American Pie (with Lyrics)

"Rockin' in the U.S.A." Kiss

Video of Kiss rockin in the USA

"Pink Houses" John Cougar Mellencamp

Video of John Mellencamp - Pink Houses

"Remember the Heroes" Sammy Hagar

Video of Remember the Heroes- Sammy Hagar

Honorable mention:

"Philadelphia Freedom" Elton John