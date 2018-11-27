Hey Dude: Twitter Users Poke Fun At Millennials With Beatles Song Parodies
Twitter users all over the world are changing the names of Beatles songs to turn them into millennial-themed jokes. They are HILARIOUS.
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials originated from @MusicalHashtags, which is a part of @HashtagRoundup.
Here are some of our favorites:
Strawberry Fields Whatever #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Kelly Kass (@KelKass) November 27, 2018
Yelp! #BeatlesSongsForMillennials @MusicalHashtags— CK (@charley_ck14) November 27, 2018
YAASterday #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Theresa (@tlcprincess) November 27, 2018
U Up? Jude— McMannofthepeople (@McMannofthepeop) November 27, 2018
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials
me: Back in the U.S.S.R.— divalovinlife untamedAF (@Diva_Whoo) November 27, 2018
millenials: where's that --#BeatlesSongsForMillennials pic.twitter.com/yJQsE3EIwC
We all live in our parents basement #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) November 27, 2018
I get by with a little help from my parents— Catie Larson (@CatieLarson) November 27, 2018
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials The Ballad of John and YOLO @MusicalHashtags @robyndwoskin @Czexabella@TheHashtagGame @HashtagRoundup pic.twitter.com/LluExFw6TE— Rob Noblin (@JRNoblin) November 27, 2018
The Long and Whiny Road #BeatlesSongsForMillennials pic.twitter.com/1O8MEqiT1f— Michael Neely (@michael_neely) November 27, 2018
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials Dude, where’s my Yellow Submarine?— jen marie (@aslowriot) November 27, 2018
When I'm 24#BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Let it Jod let it Jod let it Jod (@JMoney731) November 27, 2018
She's Leaving Home...Eventually #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Kelly Kass (@KelKass) November 27, 2018
Here Comes the Sun to Heat Up the Atmosphere and Make Life Unsustainable for Thousands of Species and Create a Global Refugee Crisis#BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Taylor Wright (@mynamehear) November 27, 2018
Can't Buy me Love or a House or Insurance or Avacado Toast or Anything Really #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— J Wolff Hughes (@JWOLFFH) November 27, 2018
Come Together. That's what she said.. #BeatlesSongsForMillennials pic.twitter.com/ovvnlAZqx1— Doug ---- (@dhatte1) November 27, 2018
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials We're so sorry, not sorry, Uncle Albert— Tony (@LazyRetiredGuy) November 27, 2018
I’ll move out “When I’m SixtyFour” #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— John Beaudette (@Bearmugs) November 27, 2018
Twist and Pout #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Jolly Stilettos --❄️ (@JellyStilettos) November 27, 2018
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials -— Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) November 27, 2018
I Saw Her Standing There (.. in an entirely non-sexual, non-objectifying, non-judgmental way)
#BeatlesSongsForMillennials Oh yeah I tell you somethin'I think you'll understand When I say that somethin' ...never mind. You don't get me. Nobody gets me. pic.twitter.com/9WdoFMWRh7— authormecarlisle (@AuthorCarlisle) November 27, 2018
Paid-for-clicks Writer #BeatlesSongsForMillennials— Pumpernickel Spice (@irtnog) November 27, 2018