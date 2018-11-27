Hey Dude: Twitter Users Poke Fun At Millennials With Beatles Song Parodies

Twitter users all over the world are changing the names of Beatles songs to turn them into millennial-themed jokes. They are HILARIOUS.

#BeatlesSongsForMillennials originated from @MusicalHashtags, which is a part of @HashtagRoundup.

Here are some of our favorites:

Strawberry Fields Whatever #BeatlesSongsForMillennials — Kelly Kass (@KelKass) November 27, 2018

We all live in our parents basement #BeatlesSongsForMillennials — Eric Little (@SoCalEricLittle) November 27, 2018

I get by with a little help from my parents

#BeatlesSongsForMillennials — Catie Larson (@CatieLarson) November 27, 2018

When I'm 24#BeatlesSongsForMillennials — Let it Jod let it Jod let it Jod (@JMoney731) November 27, 2018

Here Comes the Sun to Heat Up the Atmosphere and Make Life Unsustainable for Thousands of Species and Create a Global Refugee Crisis#BeatlesSongsForMillennials — Taylor Wright (@mynamehear) November 27, 2018

Can't Buy me Love or a House or Insurance or Avacado Toast or Anything Really #BeatlesSongsForMillennials — J Wolff Hughes (@JWOLFFH) November 27, 2018

#BeatlesSongsForMillennials We're so sorry, not sorry, Uncle Albert — Tony (@LazyRetiredGuy) November 27, 2018

Twist and Pout #BeatlesSongsForMillennials — Jolly Stilettos --❄️ (@JellyStilettos) November 27, 2018

#BeatlesSongsForMillennials -

I Saw Her Standing There (.. in an entirely non-sexual, non-objectifying, non-judgmental way) — Cleavage Crumbs (@CleavageCrumbs) November 27, 2018

#BeatlesSongsForMillennials Oh yeah I tell you somethin'I think you'll understand When I say that somethin' ...never mind. You don't get me. Nobody gets me. pic.twitter.com/9WdoFMWRh7 — authormecarlisle (@AuthorCarlisle) November 27, 2018

Related: Millennial Classic Rock: Change A Song Title