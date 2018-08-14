Watch Billy Joel Rock With Joe Elliott

Just one night before Def Leppard was to take the stage at Fenway Park as part of their tour with Journey, Billy Joel played the famous ballpark and brought some special guests along with him.

Def Leppard's Joe Elliott joined Joel on stage and the two rocked out to "Pour Some Sugar on Me." Just before the performance, Peter Wolf of the J. Geils Band also came out for his own "Centerfold." You can see both songs here.

See the performance for yourself below!