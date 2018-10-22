What Queen Songs Will Be On The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Soundtrack?

It feels like just yesterday we were watching the first full trailer for the 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' the Queen biopic highlighting the lifespan of one of the best bands of all time. Here we are, inching closer and closer to the film's release date of November 2nd and are more excited now than ever.



While we anxiously await for the film to hit theaters, we're obviously rocking to some of the band's best songs. Lucky for us, the soundtrack has been released and it's even better than we had anticipated -- and no, Rami Malek will not be singing. The soundtrack is pretty much a compilation of Queen's biggest hits along with live performances from shows like Live Aid. That's right, Freddie Mercury's voice will still be present to provide you with the chills.

The soundtrack list is as follows:

20th Century Fox Fanfare

Somebody To Love - 2011 Remaster

Doing All Right - Revisited

Keep Yourself Alive - Live at The Rainbow

Killer Queen - 2011 Remaster

Fat Bottomed Girls - Live in Paris

Bohemian Rhapsody - 2011 Remaster

Now I'm Here - Live at The Hammersmith Odeon

Crazy Little Thing Called Love - 2011 Remaster

Love Of My Life - Live at Rock in Rio Festival

We Will Rock You - Movie Mix

Another One Bites The Dust - 2011 Remaster

I Want To Break Free

Under Pressure - Remastered

Who Wants To Live Forever - 2011 Remaster

Bohemian Rhapsody - Live Aid

We Are The Champions - Live Aid

Don't Stop Me Now - Revisited

The Show Must Go On - 2011 Remaster

