What Queen Songs Will Be On The 'Bohemian Rhapsody' Soundtrack?
It feels like just yesterday we were watching the first full trailer for the 'Bohemian Rhapsody,' the Queen biopic highlighting the lifespan of one of the best bands of all time. Here we are, inching closer and closer to the film's release date of November 2nd and are more excited now than ever.
While we anxiously await for the film to hit theaters, we're obviously rocking to some of the band's best songs. Lucky for us, the soundtrack has been released and it's even better than we had anticipated -- and no, Rami Malek will not be singing. The soundtrack is pretty much a compilation of Queen's biggest hits along with live performances from shows like Live Aid. That's right, Freddie Mercury's voice will still be present to provide you with the chills.
The soundtrack list is as follows:
- 20th Century Fox Fanfare
- Somebody To Love - 2011 Remaster
- Doing All Right - Revisited
- Keep Yourself Alive - Live at The Rainbow
- Killer Queen - 2011 Remaster
- Fat Bottomed Girls - Live in Paris
- Bohemian Rhapsody - 2011 Remaster
- Now I'm Here - Live at The Hammersmith Odeon
- Crazy Little Thing Called Love - 2011 Remaster
- Love Of My Life - Live at Rock in Rio Festival
- We Will Rock You - Movie Mix
- Another One Bites The Dust - 2011 Remaster
- I Want To Break Free
- Under Pressure - Remastered
- Who Wants To Live Forever - 2011 Remaster
- Bohemian Rhapsody - Live Aid
- We Are The Champions - Live Aid
- Don't Stop Me Now - Revisited
- The Show Must Go On - 2011 Remaster
