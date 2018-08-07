Bryan Adams Performs "Summer of '69" With Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift has always been known to surprise concert-goers with special guests on all of her tours, and reputation is no exception. With guests ranging from Shawn Mendes to Selena Gomez, she has been continuing to keep the WOW-factor strong.

Over the weekend, Taylor brought Bryan Adams on stage at her show in Toronto and the two rocked out to Summer of '69. It's safe to say she had the time of her life.

And yes, Bryan did too.

“This is one of my favorite songs ever written,” Taylor started out while introducing the song, but was quick to add an edit. “It’s not one of mine. But I was wondering... you guys have been singing so loud all night, I really want to see how loud it can be."

She started off the classic hit by herself, shyly performing the first verse and allowing the crowd to think it was a Taylor-only cover. However, after the music picked up, Bryan took the stage and helped to complete the song.

Not going to lie, it gave me the chills. Watch the full performance for yourself below!