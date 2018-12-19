Watch Adam Sandler's Epic Tribute For Chris Farley

On the 21st anniversary of the death of the beloved Chris Farley, fellow comic Adam Sandler paid tribute to his late friend in a way that was special to the pair.

Sandler, whose quirkly song lyrics in 'The Hanukkah Song' and 'Lunch Lady Land' are unforgettable, put together a tribute for Farley in music form, bringing tears, laughter, smiles and chills to those watching. The song, taken from Sandler's new Netflix special, was accompanied by a montage of videos and photos of the late actor.

“The first time I saw him he was sweeter than sh-t,” the song begins. “Plaid jacket and belt too tight, he wasn’t even doing a bit.”

The hilarious duo started their friendship young, growing close during their shared time together on Saturday Night Live in the 90s.

“On Saturday Night my man would always deliver, whether he was a Bumblebee Girl or livin’ in a van down by the river,” the song continues, another reference to the plaid jacket and tight belt.

"He loved the Bears and Ditka, danced at Chippendale's with Swayze. When they replaced his coffee with Folgers he went f-ckin' crazy."

Unfortunately, on the 18th of December, 1997, Farley died from an overdose after several warnings to slow it down from friends, another piece Sandler included in his lyrics.

“We told him slow down, you’ll end up like Belushi and Candy," the lyrics foreshadow. "Those guys are my heroes. That’s all fine and dandy.”

In an emotional social post, Sandler shared the video with a short and sweet message to his late friend.

We all miss you, bud. https://t.co/Qd5p7px5Ch — Adam Sandler (@AdamSandler) December 18, 2018

Awesome tribute to one of the greatest human beings ever. Tip of the hat Sandman!

I got all choked up watching this... Of all the folks who’ve passed on, I miss Chis the very most....rest in peace Chris and thank you for being the funniest person to ever have graced our planet. Thanks Adam!

My hero while my childhood was fading into my adulthood....and now it takes me back.

Great song Adam! Farley would be proud!

Beautiful song and tribute. I swear somewhere along the line you and Bob Dylan switched bodies. Chris is a legend and will be missed. Thank you for ensuring he won't ever be forgotten.

Awesome tribute to your friend and one of Americans best comedic geniuses. The year Tommy boy came out I went to San Diego with my brother, after a night of drinking my brother knocked on my hotel room door exclaiming "Housekeeping, you need mint for pillow " of course I replied back " For the love of God, let me sleep." Thanks Adam

Man I shed a tear! Chris was the man. That group was the funniest most original SNL cast since the 70’s. I still watch tommy boy and laugh every goddam-ed time! Miss you dude!

Watched this probably 5 consecutive times the first time I watched 100% Fresh, and have countless times again since. Cry every time. Amazing tribute and one of the Sandman's best songs to date!

Yeah I’m sitting here a sniveling, snotted up mess. Took that one right in the feels. You boys are all the reason I love to laugh so hard. Thanks for a good cry with a lot of laughs sprinkled in for good measure.

See the video in its entirety below (and have some tissues handy).