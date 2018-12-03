30 Classic Rock Christmas Songs

Some covers, some originals and, yes, I use the term "classic rock" very loosely. Here's my top 30, ranked from top to bottom. What songs would you add? Which ones would you delete?

Bryan Adams – Christmas Time Elton John – Step Into Christmas Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime Bruce Springsteen – Merry Christmas Baby Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Christmas All Over Again Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve/Sarajevo Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas Hall & Oates – Jingle Bell Rock Queen – Thank God It’s Christmas Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town Bon Jovi – I Wish Every Day Could Be Like Christmas Wham! – Last Christmas Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph Run Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas? John & Yoko – Happy Xmas (War Is Over) Elvis Presley – Santa Claus Is Back In Town Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus Chicago – Let It Snow! George Thorogood – Rock And Roll Christmas The Who - Christmas Ringo Starr – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Dion – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree Bob Seger & the Last Heard – Sock It To Me Santa 38 Special – Jingle Bell Rock Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas Pat Benetar – Please Come Home For Christmas Twisted Sister – Deck The Halls Guns N’ Roses – White Christmas Billy Joel + Rosie O’Donnell – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas