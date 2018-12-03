30 Classic Rock Christmas Songs
Some covers, some originals and, yes, I use the term "classic rock" very loosely. Here's my top 30, ranked from top to bottom. What songs would you add? Which ones would you delete?
- Bryan Adams – Christmas Time
- Elton John – Step Into Christmas
- Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
- Bruce Springsteen – Merry Christmas Baby
- Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Christmas All Over Again
- Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve/Sarajevo
- Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas
- Hall & Oates – Jingle Bell Rock
- Queen – Thank God It’s Christmas
- Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
- Bon Jovi – I Wish Every Day Could Be Like Christmas
- Wham! – Last Christmas
- Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph Run
- Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas?
- John & Yoko – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
- Elvis Presley – Santa Claus Is Back In Town
- Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick
- Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus
- Chicago – Let It Snow!
- George Thorogood – Rock And Roll Christmas
- The Who - Christmas
- Ringo Starr – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
- Dion – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
- Bob Seger & the Last Heard – Sock It To Me Santa
- 38 Special – Jingle Bell Rock
- Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas
- Pat Benetar – Please Come Home For Christmas
- Twisted Sister – Deck The Halls
- Guns N’ Roses – White Christmas
- Billy Joel + Rosie O’Donnell – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas