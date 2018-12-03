30 Classic Rock Christmas Songs

December 3, 2018
Samantha Severo
Categories: 
Features

Some covers, some originals and, yes, I use the term "classic rock" very loosely. Here's my top 30, ranked from top to bottom. What songs would you add? Which ones would you delete?

  1. Bryan Adams – Christmas Time
  2. Elton John – Step Into Christmas
  3. Paul McCartney – Wonderful Christmastime
  4. Bruce Springsteen – Merry Christmas Baby
  5. Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers – Christmas All Over Again
  6. Trans-Siberian Orchestra – Christmas Eve/Sarajevo
  7. Eagles – Please Come Home For Christmas
  8. Hall & Oates – Jingle Bell Rock
  9. Queen – Thank God It’s Christmas
  10. Bruce Springsteen – Santa Claus Is Comin’ To Town
  11. Bon Jovi – I Wish Every Day Could Be Like Christmas
  12. Wham! – Last Christmas
  13. Chuck Berry – Run Rudolph Run
  14. Band Aid – Do They Know It’s Christmas?
  15. John & Yoko – Happy Xmas (War Is Over)
  16. Elvis Presley – Santa Claus Is Back In Town
  17. Beach Boys – Little Saint Nick
  18. Elvis Presley – Here Comes Santa Claus
  19. Chicago – Let It Snow!
  20. George Thorogood – Rock And Roll Christmas
  21. The Who - Christmas
  22. Ringo Starr – Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer
  23. Dion – Rockin’ Around The Christmas Tree
  24. Bob Seger & the Last Heard – Sock It To Me Santa
  25. 38 Special – Jingle Bell Rock
  26. Elvis Presley – Blue Christmas
  27. Pat Benetar – Please Come Home For Christmas
  28. Twisted Sister – Deck The Halls
  29. Guns N’ Roses – White Christmas
  30. Billy Joel + Rosie O’Donnell – Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas

 

 

 

 

 

Tags: 
Christmas
Playlist