What We Were Rockin' To In 1969
Today is the anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's Moon Landing. Forty-nine years ago, on July 20th, 1969, the world as we knew it was changed forever. Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? Have you heard stories from your parents and grandparents about that historic day?
Related: Classic Rock Songs About The Moon
Since 1969 was such a big year for us, we thought we'd take a look back at just some of the songs we were rockin' to at that time.
Come Together - The Beatles
ALBUM: Abbey Road
WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney
Sugar, Sugar - The Archies
ALBUM: Everything Archie
WRITERS: Andy Kim,
Honky Tonk Women - Rolling Stones
ALBUM: single release
WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards
Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley
ALBUM: originally single release
WRITER: Mark James
Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival
ALBUM: Willy and the Poor Boys
WRITER: John Fogerty
Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin
ALBUM: Led Zeppelin II
WRITERS: John Bonham, Willie Dixon, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant
These Eyes - The Guess Who
ALBUM: Wheatfield Soul
WRITERS: Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings
Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond
ALBUM: a version on Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show
WRITER: Neil Diamond