What We Were Rockin' To In 1969

Today is the anniversary of Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin's Moon Landing. Forty-nine years ago, on July 20th, 1969, the world as we knew it was changed forever. Do you remember where you were when you heard the news? Have you heard stories from your parents and grandparents about that historic day?

Related: Classic Rock Songs About The Moon

Since 1969 was such a big year for us, we thought we'd take a look back at just some of the songs we were rockin' to at that time.

Come Together - The Beatles

ALBUM: Abbey Road

WRITERS: John Lennon, Paul McCartney

Video of The Beatles - Come Together

Sugar, Sugar - The Archies

ALBUM: Everything Archie

WRITERS: Andy Kim,

Video of The Archies - Sugar, Sugar (Original 1969 Music Video)

Honky Tonk Women - Rolling Stones

ALBUM: single release

WRITERS: Mick Jagger, Keith Richards

Video of Rolling Stones-Honky Tonk Woman

Suspicious Minds - Elvis Presley

ALBUM: originally single release

WRITER: Mark James

Video of Elvis Presley - Suspicious Minds (Audio)

Fortunate Son - Creedence Clearwater Revival

ALBUM: Willy and the Poor Boys

WRITER: John Fogerty

Video of Creedence Clearwater Revival - Fortunate Son (Lyric Video)

Whole Lotta Love - Led Zeppelin

ALBUM: Led Zeppelin II

WRITERS: John Bonham, Willie Dixon, John Paul Jones, Jimmy Page, Robert Plant

Video of Led Zeppelin - Whole Lotta Love (1997 Promo)

These Eyes - The Guess Who

ALBUM: Wheatfield Soul

WRITERS: Randy Bachman, Burton Cummings

Video of These Eyes - The Guess Who

Sweet Caroline - Neil Diamond

ALBUM: a version on Brother Love's Travelling Salvation Show

WRITER: Neil Diamond