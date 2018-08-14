Rockin' Playlist: Blackout Edition
On this day in '03, a major outage knocked out power across the parts of the US and Canada. Beginning at 4:10pm, 21 power plants shut down in just three minutes. Fifty million people were affected, including residents of Cleveland.
Here's a playlist dedicated to the blackout because hey, we look for any reason to rock!
Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen
Born in the U.S.A.
Lights - Journey
Infinity
Shine a Light - The Rolling Stones
Exile on Main St
You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - Bachman Turner Overdrive
Not Fragile
Light Up the Sky - Van Halen
Van Halen II
Let There Be More Light - Pink Floyd
A Saucerful of Secrets
Out Go the Lights - Aerosmith
Music From Another Dimension!
Blinded By The Light - Manfried Mann
The Roaring Silence