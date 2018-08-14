Rockin' Playlist: Blackout Edition

August 14, 2018
Samantha Severo

On this day in '03, a major outage knocked out power across the parts of the US and Canada. Beginning at 4:10pm, 21 power plants shut down in just three minutes. Fifty million people were affected, including residents of Cleveland.

Here's a playlist dedicated to the blackout because hey, we look for any reason to rock! 

 

Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen
Born in the U.S.A.

 

 

Lights - Journey
Infinity

 

 

 

 

Shine a Light - The Rolling Stones
Exile on Main St

 

 

 

 

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - Bachman Turner Overdrive
Not Fragile

 

 

Light Up the Sky - Van Halen
Van Halen II

 

 

 

 

Let There Be More Light - Pink Floyd
A Saucerful of Secrets

 

 

 

 

Out Go the Lights - Aerosmith
Music From Another Dimension!

 

 

 

 

Blinded By The Light - Manfried Mann
The Roaring Silence

 

 

 

Tags: 
Playlist
blackout