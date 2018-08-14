Rockin' Playlist: Blackout Edition

On this day in '03, a major outage knocked out power across the parts of the US and Canada. Beginning at 4:10pm, 21 power plants shut down in just three minutes. Fifty million people were affected, including residents of Cleveland.

Here's a playlist dedicated to the blackout because hey, we look for any reason to rock!

Dancing in the Dark - Bruce Springsteen

Born in the U.S.A.

Video of Bruce Springsteen - Dancing In the Dark

Lights - Journey

Infinity

Video of Journey - Lights

Shine a Light - The Rolling Stones

Exile on Main St

Video of The Rolling Stones - Shine A Light

You Ain't Seen Nothing Yet - Bachman Turner Overdrive

Not Fragile

Video of Bachman Turner Overdrive - You Ain&#039;t Seen Nothing Yet

Light Up the Sky - Van Halen

Van Halen II

Video of Van Halen - Van Halen II - Light Up The Sky

Let There Be More Light - Pink Floyd

A Saucerful of Secrets

Video of Pink Floyd - 01 - Let There Be More Light - A Saucerful Of Secrets (1968)

Out Go the Lights - Aerosmith

Music From Another Dimension!

Video of Aerosmith - Out go the lights

Blinded By The Light - Manfried Mann

The Roaring Silence