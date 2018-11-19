Cleveland Couple Invites Foo Fighters To Play At Wedding

It's times like these you learn to love again and, this time, it's all because of one local couple.

Clevelander Mike Perry and his beautiful fiancée Jenni are getting married next year and their bond over a specific band is playing a huge role in their wedding planning.

Perry grew up with an unwavering admiration for the Foo Fighters. In fact, he's been a fan since he first heard them nearly two decades ago.

"I've seen almost ten Foo Fighters shows in my lifetime," Perry said. "The best was, by far, during a Record Store Day performance in Niles. The shop, Record Connection, is right by where Dave Grohl grew up in Warren so it wasn't far from Cleveland at all. It was open to the first 150 people in line and what an incredibe experience it was."

Like many of us, his fondness over his favorite band is not only a hobby or an interest; it's a way of life. When he started dating his soon-to-be wife, it was only a matter of time until his contagious feelings of devotion caught onto her.

"I realized she had become a fan when we saw a show with general admission floor seating," Perry gloated. "She had no clue what to expect but she loved the show."

Over the course of their relationship, Jenni fell in love with the music of the Foo Fighters. Together they've been to three concerts which have included run-ins with the band, great memories and, of course, amazing photos.

After their relationship blossomed and the pair strongly bonded over the band, it only made sense that they asked Dave Grohl and the gang to play at their upcoming wedding. Perry, who proposed to Jenni earlier this year, subtly explained their wish in a soon-to-be viral social media post:

You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take, right? Let’s do this! My fiancée & I are getting married on 10/26/2019 in Cleveland and me being the fanatic I am, converted her! We’ve got a venue, a photographer etc., but no band... help us get Dave, Taylor, Chris and the guys or heck, Taylor and the Chevy Metal guys to play at our special day! Let’s get this viral! Help us spread the word by tagging, sharing, RT, like etc. #WhenFooBecomeOne #foofighters #davegrohl‬Foo Fighters

I may be crazy but I’m 100% serious about trying to make this happen

They even created an amazing memory-filled collage to pair with the wish, their wedding hashtag included. #WhenFooBecomeOne

We all know what it's like to have a favorite band. It's an admiration you can't explain. The feelings that their music gives you are ones that can never be put into words. For this Cleveland couple, the music of the Foo Fighters not only laid down the concrete, it created a foundation that will forever support their strong bond.

So Dave... Taylor... Chris... If you want to perform at the best wedding of 2019 or at least send them well wishes, you can find Mike on Twitter as @TheeRealMikeP.

If you want to help Perry's tweet go viral in hopes of the guys seeing the request, here's the original post: