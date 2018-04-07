On This Day: Mick & Keith Meet Brian

After hearing the the hype surrounding a nearby blues bar, on this day in '62, Mick Jagger and Keith Richards ventured through London to catch live music inside the Ealing Club. That evening, the performer was a man named Brian Jones.

A strong kinship soon followed and, in the months to come, it'd be a normal thing to see Jagger, Richards and Jones jammin' at the Ealing.

Nightly performances at a small club weren't enough for Jones, however, so a couple months later he ran an advertisement looking for some folks to join a rhythm and blues band he was forming. Jagger saw the ad, grabbed Richards and went on to audition. It wasn't long until the Stones form and the rest was history.

