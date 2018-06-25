Eco-Friendly Gift Ideas

Whether you're looking for gifts to give at a graduation party, a housewarming or birthday celebration, eco-friendly is the way to go. Here are some ideas that will help you and your friends save the world... or at least make it a better place.

Stainless Steel Reusable Drinking Straws. Heading to a housewarming party? Give the new home-owners the gift of saving the lives of thousands of animals who choke and die because of our waste of plastic straws.

Heavy Duty Machine Washable Bamboo Towels. One roll of these bad boys replaces six months (!!!) of paper towel use. Pair them up with the straws for your new host friends and help them have the greenest kitchen in the neighborhood.

Biodegradable Toothbrushes. Know someone jetting off to college in the fall? Get them dorm-bathroom ready by stocking them up with these eco-friendly toothbrushes that polish teeth, strengthen enamel and make breath minty fresh.

Reusable K Cups. Celebrating the birthday of a fellow coffee-addict? Give into their obsession by helping them reduce their carbon footprint.

Resealable, Reusable Dishwasher Safe Lunch Bags. Did someone at work just get a promotion? Skip the celebratory flowers and surprise them with these easy to clean, super adorable, planet saving lunch bags.

This Guide to Guilt-Free Green Living and Stress-Free Simplicity. Heading to a retirement party for someone who literally has everything? Imagine the excitement they'll get when they receive a book that may eventually lead to a new hobby. I mean, they are going to have a lot of free time now.

Eco-Friendly Diapers. This one is a no brainer if you have a baby shower to attend this summer.