Sneak-Peek: Elton John's Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour Setlist

“It’s time to come off the road so I can fully embrace the next important chapter of my life.” – Elton John

Legendary pop star Sir Elton John​ announces his retirement from touring. "My priorities now are my children, and my husband, and my family...the time is right to say thank you to all my fans around the world, globally, and then to say goodbye." https://t.co/xvdgTNUXWm pic.twitter.com/wZ1qUu72oq — ABC News (@ABC) January 25, 2018

Earlier this year, Elton John announced his upcoming retirement which left fans all over the world with a broken heart. Though, in true Elton style, he's giving fans the send-off of a lifetime. On September 8th, he kicked off his three-year farewell tour which will consist of more than 300 shows across the world!

Sir Elton John @eltonofficial doing what he does best with his incredible band and sharing the gift of his extraordinary songs written with @bernietaupin_. GREAT show tonight in Allentown, Pennsylvania to open the Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour. #EltonFarewellTour pic.twitter.com/qpigGOsxMD — RibelleGS (@RibelleGS) September 9, 2018

We saw Elton John last night...night 1 of his farewell tour in Allentown, PA and it was absolutely AMAZING! What an incredible show!! Awesome, awesome night!! @eltonofficial ------❤️ #farewellyellowbrickroad pic.twitter.com/ia8wQBhc0d — Carrie Cheevers (@CarrieCheevers) September 9, 2018

Lucky for us, he'll be visiting Cleveland on November 3rd.

Here's a sneak-peek of what his setlist for the show might look like:

Bennie and the Jets

All the Girls Love Alice

I Guess That's Why They Call It the Blues

Border Song (dedicated to Aretha Franklin)

Tiny Dancer

Philadelphia Freedom

Indian Sunset

Rocket Man

Take Me to the Pilot

Someone Saved My Life Tonight

Levon

Candle in the Wind

Funeral for a Friend/Love Lies Bleeding

Burn Down the Mission

Believe

Daniel

Sad Songs

Don't Let the Sun Go Down on Me (dedicated to Mac Miller)

The Bitch Is Back

I'm Still Standing

Crocodile Rock

Saturday Night's Alright for Fighting

Your Song

Goodbye Yellow Brick Road

To make sure the anticipation of his tour doesn't drive us crazy, Elton John blessed us with a two-disc special of his greatest hits -- with a twist. Revamp features pop artists such as Lady Gaga and Coldplay while Restoration features country stars including Miranda Lambert and Vince Gill. Read more about them here.

