Prices Soar For Freddie Mercury Biographies After Bohemian Rhapsody

Days after the premiere of Bohemian Rhapsody, many Queen fans -- old and new -- are eager to learn more about Freddie Mercury's private love life, as the movie only briefly foreshadowed the topic.

At the end of the film, Mercury goes to invite a friend named Jim Hutton, who viewers met earlier at a house party, to watch Queen's performance at Live Aid. However, the story of Mercury and Hutton grew to be much deeper.

In '94, three years after Mercury's death, Hutton, who Mercury referred to as his husband although same-sex marriage was not yet legal, published an autobiography titled Mercury and Me that unveiled many moments from their relationship.

From Amazon:

Mercury and Me is the story of rock’s oddest couple. The relationship between Freddie Mercury and Jim Hutton evolved over several months in 1984 and 1985. Even when they first slept together Hutton had no idea who Mercury was, and when the star told him his name it meant nothing to him. Hutton worked as a barber at the Savoy Hotel and retained his job and his lodgings in Sutton, Surrey, for two years after moving in with Mercury, and then worked as his gardener. He was never fully assimilated into Mercury's jet-setting lifestyle, nor did he want to be, but from 1985 until Mercury's death in 1991 he was closer to him than anyone and knew all Mercury's closest friends: the other members of Queen, Elton John, David Bowie and Phil Collins to name a few. Ever present at the countless Sunday lunch gatherings and opulent parties, Hutton has a wealth of anecdotes as well as a deep understanding of, Mercury's life. He also nursed Mercury through his terminal illness, often held him throughout the night in his final weeks, and was with him as he died. No one can tell the story of the last few years of Mercury's private life - the ecstasies and the agonies - more accurately or honestly than Jim Hutton.

It seems that demand has increased greatly since the release of the film because copies of Mercury and Me are going for well over $100 on Amazon. Other Mercury biographies have seen price increases, most doubling in cost if not more, over the past month.