Freddie Mercury's Final Music Video

While Bohemian Rhapsody told the story as if Freddie Mercury was diagnosed with AIDS prior to Queen's '85 Live Aid performance, it wasn't until '87 that the rock superstar received the official diagnosis. Though, in true Mercury fashion, the Queen frontman gave fans new material up until near the very end of his life.

"These Are the Days of Our Lives," a track from the band's '91 album Innuendo, was released as a single in the US on Freddie Mercury's 45th birthday in September, less than three months before his death. That coming December, in the wake of his passing, the song was released as a double A-side single in the UK with "Bohemian Rhapsody." It debuted at #1 on the UK Singles Chart and remained there for five weeks.

Unfortunately Mercury was never able to play the song live, but, during a beautiful tribute show to the late artist in April of '92, George Michael and Lisa Stansfield gave it the performance it deserved.

The music video for the song was the last to feature Mercury during his final stages of his battle with AIDS. The footage was filmed in May of '91, about six months before his passing. His AIDS battle, though wildly speculated, had been somewhat hidden by the star and his bandmates, resulting in a black and white version of the music video to try and hide the singer's frail body.

From Rolling Stone:

The conga-driven synth ballad “These Are the Days of Our Lives” is Innuendo‘s most significant single, given that it was released on Mercury’s 45th birthday, and that its video marked the last time his fans were able to see the singer alive, as it was filmed in May of ’91 during the final stages of his battle with AIDS. A ballad in the vein of “Love of My Life,” it was a song that carried a significant amount of weight given the frailty of Mercury’s appearance in the black-and-white video, later compounded when unreleased color footage from the filming emerged in Days of Our Lives.

In the video, Mercury dons a waistcoat embroidered with pictures of cats, made for him by a close friend, to signify his unwavering love for his feline friends and companions. As the song ends, Mercury looks to the camera and whispers "I still love you," which were ultimately his last words ever on camera.

Watch the excruciating yet beautiful video for "These Are the Days of Our Lives" below.