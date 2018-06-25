Keep Your Dog Safe This 4th Of July

More pets get lost on the 4th of July than any other day of the year. Factors like drunk owners, loud fireworks and sensory overload make this day very dangerous for your fur baby. Here are eight tips to make sure your best bud stays safe.

Be sure they’re wearing an up-to-date and visible ID tag on their collar. Petco actually has sports-themed tags that are adorable; my dog is rockin' an Indians one.

Take a current photo of them just in case. If you're anything like me, this one won't be a problem.

Play with them early in the day so they’re tired by the time all the parties start. A sleepy puppy is a safe puppy.

During cookouts, make sure you’re keeping your fluff ball away from flames.

Keep charcoal, sparklers, fireworks and glow sticks far away from your curious pal. Bring out some of their favorite toys to keep them distracted.

Keep dog treats handy so your guests have treats to give them, rather than all their cookout scraps.

Leaving your buddy at home? Make sure they’re stocked with a frozen stuffed treat to keep them busy during the fireworks.

Are they afraid of loud noises? Keep some gentle music playing to keep them distracted. My dog is a huge Elvis fan so, if I plan to leave him alone, he'll be jammin' the night away.